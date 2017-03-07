This Delivery Receipt For Mozzarella Sticks Went Viral For The Most Relatable Reason

Most of the time, we come across food stories that stand out for being totally weird. Usually, it's the social media posts about disgusting food combos, heated food feuds, or out-there orders that go viral. However, a recent post to the /r/funny subreddit caught our attention for a very different reason. A few days ago, a user named adri164 shared a photo of a delivery receipt, and the customers' comment at the bottom is SO relatable.
The receipt shows that the customer ordered three portions of mozzarella sticks, which to us seems totally normal. In the comments sections of the order, though, the customer wrote, "Yes - I meant to order 3 mozzarella sticks. Please don't judge me. I'm having a bad week and was so excited they were back on the menu :)" Have we not all been this person at one point in our lives? Hell, some of us are this person like twice a week.
The post quickly went viral on Reddit, no doubt because so many people identify with the comment. So far, it has gained over 25,800 up-votes in just three days. The top commenter, Herdnerfer, got right down to it and asked the question we were all pondering, "What heavenly place will deliver fried pickles and fried cheese right to my door?" The answer, in this case, is Fresco’s Fish & Chips in Toronto, but if you're serious about your fried food, you surely have a hometown spot on speed dial already. So, to the person who placed this glorious order, we see you, and we are definitely not judging.
