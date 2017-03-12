Belle Owen writes about “living with a disability (and how she won’t be forced out of a mosh pit because society deems she should be in a certain, designated space)” and Kristy Diaz uncovers the internalised sexism that comes with being the ‘cool girl’ on the punk rock scene. The account that resonated most with Heather? Jen McGregor’s "Lament: Living With The Consequences of Contraception". “It’s funny but frank, and at the end you wonder: why? Why isn’t this spoken about? Why are women potentially opening up whole other health issues when they're not being warned of the consequences? When you read her experiences, it's quite clear how far we still have to go – in making the implications and impact of contraception widely known and more thoroughly researched, and the importance of taking women at their word when it comes to their health and lifestyle choices in regards to sex and children.”