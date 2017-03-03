Adele Reveals Son Was Hit By Concert Fireworks

It's hard out there for a celebrity kid.
Little Angelo James Konecki might be wearing a protective helmet the next time he visits his famous mother, Adele, at work. During her concert in Perth, Australia this week, the British singer told her audience that she'd nixed a planned fireworks display during the show after her 4-year-old son was injured during soundcheck.
Australian music site The Music reports that the recent Grammy winner revealed to the crowd that she'd originally played to have fireworks go off at the end of her performance of the 2011 hit "Set Fire to the Rain." And then her kid got hurt during rehearsal.
Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you," Adele shared from the stage at Perth's Domain Stadium. "My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd… a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them."
Angelo can't have been hurt too badly, because the "Hello" crooner told attendees that she was open to bringing the fireworks back, assuming the crowd was keen.
"Let's get a cheer for fireworks if you want them," she said, inciting loud cheers. "Let's get a ‘boo’ if you don't want shit in your eyes."
Fans were willing to take the risk, so it looks like the fireworks will return. BYO sunglasses and pray for the best, y'all.
"Alright, we'll do it next time," she promised.
Despite the absence of fireworks, Adele's Australian visit hasn't been lacking in drama. One Perth show saw her inviting drag impersonator Feminem on stage for a battle of the divas. Because, truly, the only thing better than seeing one Adele in the flesh is seeing two.
Adele has seven more tour dates in Australia before moving on to New Zealand on March 23. Stay vigilant, Angelo.
