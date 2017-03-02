8 Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands

It’s important to note that almost all polishes have some chemicals in them, so if you’re really worried, it’s best to use them sparingly or not at all – but we’ve tried some fabulous brands recently that are getting rid of the dodgiest nasties. None of these includes formaldehyde or formaldehyde resin, toluene, dibutyl phthalate (DBP) or camphor (they're known as ‘5-free’) while those taking the top prizes have also banned xylene, ethyl tosylamide and triphenyl phosphate from their formulas ('8-free'). They’re all also lovely polishes in their own right, offering fantastic shades and high-quality finishes that more than rival those of less health-conscious brands.