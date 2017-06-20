These 7 Household Items Work As Sex Toys — And You May Already Own Them

You're surrounded by sex toys at home, and you don't even know it. As they say, with a little imagination, anything can be a dildo. And rather than grab the handcuffs hidden away in a bottom drawer, why not simply have your partner whip off their belt? While we're all for building a sex toy collection, by using what's in front of you, you're less likely to interrupt the mood by stepping away to grab equipment. While many find sex toys exciting, others would rather put a pair of panties in their lover's mouth than a ball gag — and that's hot, too.
Using household items as sex toys also allows you to save money. Waterproof vibrators can create clitoral orgasms that feel like they last for days, but so can using the warm stream of water from the bathtub you already own. Plus, when the household items are location-specific — like your washing machine — they can spice up your sex life by encouraging you to make love in new places. From the aforementioned washing machines to the classic electric toothbrush, read on for a handful of household items that double as sex toys.