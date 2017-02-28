The role Ivanka Trump will play in her father's presidency has been the subject of much speculation throughout his transition into office.
With month one in the books — Donald Trump hit his four-weeks mark on February 17 — Refinery29 took a look at Ivanka's first foray into the world of Washington.
Throughout that month, Ivanka appeared at numerous public events alongside her father, including a roundtable on female entrepreneurs she reportedly helped arrange. Her eponymous brand, which she says she no longer runs, was the subject of boycotts, dropped business, and an ethics controversy after her father and Kellyanne Conway made public plugs for the products. (Amid the backlash, at least one item bearing her name, an "alluring and feminine floral Oriental" perfume, skyrocketed to the top of Amazon sales charts.) While drawing criticism for staying silent on some of the administration's most polarising moves, she quietly began pushing for her childcare and maternity-leave proposals at a private dinner and a meeting with members of Congress in the White House. And the native New Yorker also spent some time getting to know her new neighbourhood, with date nights and at least one workout class that generated some buzz — and blowback.
Our rundown is by no means complete (we haven't had the privilege of peeking at her Google calendar and a White House spokesperson didn't respond to our request for comment on her schedule). But ahead, we've compiled a breakdown of Ivanka Trump's first month in Washington, based on news reports, White House photos, social media posts, and more.
