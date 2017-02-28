President Trump Just Made A Bold Accusation Against Obama

President Trump just made a bold accusation against former president Barack Obama: He believes his predecessor is to blame for the substantial information leaks that have been trickling out of the White House, as well as the angry crowds Republican lawmakers have faced during town halls.
In an interview with Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends that aired on Tuesday, the hosts asked the president about the town halls and other protests that have been taking place all over the country since he took office a month ago.
The question was, "It turns out his organisation seems to do a lot of these organising to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you. Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents' code?"
Advertisement
Trump responded, “No, I think that President Obama’s behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks – which are very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security.”
After accusing POTUS 44 and his former aides, Trump added, "I also understand that's politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue."
However, there's no evidence that Obama or his former staffers have been involved with any of the leaks coming from within the Trump administration, or that he has helped stage any protests against GOP lawmakers during their town halls.
In fact, right after the election the former president underscored the importance of a peaceful transition of power and also said he would give Trump "room to govern." And as soon as Trump was sworn in, Obama took off on a long vacation.
In fact, the only time Obama has spoken out on policy since leaving office was to address "the level of engagement" that took place after Trump unveiled his controversial travel and immigration plan. And even then, he didn't directly offer his own opinion on the president's policy.
It remains unclear why Trump believes that his predecessor would have any interest in influencing his administration in such a calculated, coordinated way.
Watch the interview below.
Advertisement