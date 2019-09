In 2012, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation to "support and fund​ innovative and effective education and health ​programs around the world." Since last year, it's included the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program to help students from Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, and Jamaica attend U.S. colleges. "Higher education will help provide perspective, opportunities, and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it. I am thrilled to be able to do this," she told USA Today when she started the scholarship.