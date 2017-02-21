The Beauty Products You’re About To See Everywhere

The spotlight tends to be on the celebrities, the street style, and the fashion hitting the runways during New York Fashion Week. But behind the curtains backstage, there is some serious beauty gold to be found. And we're not just talking about the hair and makeup look itself. The real treasures are found in the kits of the industry's top pros. From an outsider's perspective, it might just look like a whole lot of messy palettes and unidentifiable pots of concealer; in reality, it's a glimpse into the products that will be hitting shelves — and selling out — months down the line.
Good news: We spotted a ton of never-before-seen product launches — and we're showing you first. And though they're used to create looks that pair well with thousand-dollar dresses, they're much more affordable. Ahead, check out some of the best new products used during NYFW Fall '17.