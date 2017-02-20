Drake Wants Distance From Kanye West & The Grammys, So No New Friends For Real

Drake has made it clear he isn't into new friends but right now, he's feuding with some old ones.
Drake spoke out about Kanye West's criticism of his radio appeal in a new interview with Beats 1's OVO Sound Radio.
According to Us Weekly, Drake was confused about West's rant at a concert last year where he said that Drake and DJ Khaled's music was "overplayed" on the radio.
"I think everybody has their own little things going on," Drake said. "I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time because, in the same breath, I went from working on a project with him to him sort of, like, publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much."
Advertisement
Drake may have had time to throw shade 'Ye's way, but he also says he's ready to "distance" himself from West. Drake doesn't really know what point West is "trying to make, but whatever it is that you're going through, I accept it." That said, Drake doesn't respect it.
"Me and Khaled are both just, like, good people. I'm not really sure why we're the target of your choice that you made that night," he said. "But again, I accept what you're going through."
What Drake won't be accepting anytime soon is his Grammys. Drake didn't attend the 2017 awards where Beyoncé shockingly didn't win Album of the Year, but he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song "Hotline Bling." However, he isn't planning on picking them up because he feels they've miscategorised him. As he said in the interview, he is a proud pop star who deserves to be in the pop categories.
"Even though 'Hotline Bling' is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category," Drake said. "Maybe because I've rapped in the past or because I'm black. I can't figure out why."
He added, "I won two awards, but I don't even want them because it just feels weird for some reason."
Drake wasn't the only one who discussed the Grammys weirdness. Frank Ocean boycotted the show before going off on them for giving the 2016 Album of the Year to Taylor Swift instead of Kendrick Lamar. “Hands down one of the most ‘faulty TV moments I’ve seen," he wrote on Tumblr. "Believe the people." Solange would echo his words after her big sister's Lemonade lost to Adele.
What do you know, West also skipped the awards, too. Maybe Drake and Kanye can stay friends after all since they both seem to be taking a no parties in L.A. stance.
Advertisement