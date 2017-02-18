What fortune cookies often lack in flavour they make up for with sage advice and witticism.
Actually I'm kidding. That's all lies. Fortune cookies do none of the sort. They just cut the roof of your mouth with their sharp angles and make you wonder, who the hell writes this stuff? Yet we adore them all the same. Though the German-based company, Pechkeks is giving new life to the old post-dinner indulgence. Pechkeks has created a new black fortune cookie, to match the dark, crude humour messages stuffed inside.
As for the types of messages you'll find inside? Here are a few examples dug up by Food & Wine:
Advertisement
Things will get better. Sometimes. Maybe.
At least I believe in you. Me, a piece of paper.
And my personal favourite, Life is a symphony – and you're playing the kazoo.
Sounds like the perfect post-dinner icebreaker after inhaling too much take out.
Now these #misfortunecookies are just what I need. They're sarcastic and delicious! ? pic.twitter.com/k5IRZxODLZ— Anja Absinthe / Dan (@ichliebebillah) September 20, 2016
Advertisement