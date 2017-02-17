Amber Rose Just Debuted A New Tattoo — & It’s Massive

Amber Rose may have been born in Philly, but she's repping the West Coast with her newest tattoo. Rose showed off her new ink in an Instagram post, giving her followers a clear shot of her forearm, which is now covered with the Hollywood sign. The black-and-white tattoo is stunning, featuring amazing negative space work and highlighting. The landmark sits on a detailed background, complete with a chain-link security fence. Even the sign's scaffolding is there. "My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado," she captioned the snapshot. It may look complete, but Rose's artist, Nikko Hurtado, notes that it's still a work in progress. He shared the same image on his own feed and added "more work to come." Hurtado's celebrity clientele includes The Game, Andrew WK, Cheryl Cole, and Kat Von D, so Rose is in good company.
The iconic sign joins Rose's already eclectic collection of ink. According to Yahoo, her existing tattoos include several female portraits, flowers, dogs, and a marijuana leaf. She's also got a tube of lipstick. The new addition inches Rose closer to full-on sleeve territory. With only a bit of empty real estate left, it's only a matter of time before Rose shows off fresh art.
