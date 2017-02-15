If you thought the sex in Fifty Shades Darker was hot, know that it didn't come without some uncomfortable moments. According to makeup department head Evelyne Noraz, for most of the BDSM scenes, Dakota Johnson was covered head to toe in body foundation — which sounds a little like our own version of masochism, but maybe that's just us.
The reason? To give her that bedroom glow — and to cover her five, count 'em, five tattoos on her neck, ear, shoulders, arm, and foot. (Rumour has it, Johnson might have even more ink than that.)
For scenes without a body double, Noraz mixed MAC Face and Body foundation in N3, C2, and C3 with lotion and rubbed it all over Johnson. She then followed up with Era aerosol spray foundation for further tattoo coverage. “I used shades Y3, R2, and R4, lightly sprayed in layers and buffed with big, dry puff,” she reveals. Jamie Dornan had to wear some body makeup, too — and how they banged in white sheets is just another one of Hollywood's great mysteries.
And while Johnson's skin and body certainly look amazing, head-to-toe latex honestly sounds preferable. But there is one takeaway from all this: if you're looking for a good, full-coverage foundation that will last through anything — these sound like your best bet.
Click ahead to see all of Johnson's tattoos that were covered for the film.