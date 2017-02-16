Sia Has Some Advice For Kanye West About His Latest Yeezy Collection

No matter how treacherous an experience it can be, the Yeezy show remains a much-anticipated spectacle each time NYFW rolls around. And even though last season saw editors being sent on a five-hour-long, hot, mysterious goose chase to Roosevelt Island for Season 4, the industry keeps coming back for more. However, West's longtime musical collaborator, Sia, isn't completely thrilled about his latest showing. In a tweet to 'Ye, Sia kindly asked West if he'd consider going fur-free next time. Season 5 showed an array of ready-to-wear that, for the most part, made sense (save for a Hunger Games-ready wetsuit). But the collection also featured two shearling coats, a fur collar piece, and a floor-length fur coat. Oh, and those pants we've all been waiting patiently for: those Calabasas sweats have finally arrived. The video is graphic, but as Sia points out, the harsh reality of what goes into making clothing or accessories out of fur isn't pretty. And this isn't the first time she's tagged someone to ask them to stop using fur (it's a much less abrasive approach than the route PETA typically takes). The singer has even asked Kim Kardashian to stop wearing fur, as well. But as much of a subtle nudge as the tweet may be, it's not totally valid. Ahead of his latest Yeezy show, West told Vogue that that floor-length coat was actually faux.
Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion - it's so sad ? https://t.co/fdUhN78nlg— sia (@Sia) February 15, 2017
While that may not be enough for Sia (since the other items called out in the collection do, in fact, seem to be real fur), it's at least a step in the right direction. And to get West, who's keeping a lower profile with his fashion endeavours than in the past (the rapper-designer didn't even take a bow after his show yesterday), to actually heed a ethical concern that doesn't jive with his aesthetic is a pretty big deal.
