5 Ways To Wear The It Makeup Colour Of 2017

There are a few shades of makeup we never, ever thought we'd wear on the daily — and orange is definitely one of them. But believe it or not, it was surprisingly easy to change our tune after seeing top celeb makeup artists create gorgeous, flattering, and not-at-all shocking renditions of the hue this season.
Don't fret, we're not talking bright, neon orange — this trend is all about a deeper, grunge-inspired variation best described as burnt sienna. Like millennial pink — the shade that dominated 2016 — burnt sienna is the perfect mixture of bold, flattering, and delicate. It's versatile, too: In some looks, the shade serves as a prominent pop of colour, while in other renditions it moonlights as a deep nude.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite looks incorporating this trendy hue. Think: Daring two-toned smoky eyes, monochromatic ensembles, and super-matte lips. Oh, and we even selected a few products to help you incorporate the color into your look.
Click ahead for five ways to wear the trend — and get ready to see the unexpected shade everywhere this year.