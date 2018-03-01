If you're ready to watch coverage of Milan Fashion Week you will know that Italy is the home of creativity, style and design. If you've ever eaten pizza, you will know that Italy is also the home of some of the best food ever created. We're thinking pasta, gelato, risotto, tiramisu, salami, mozzarella...is anyone else getting hungry?
Luckily for Londoners, Italians in the capital have been hard at work creating beautiful spaces that serve up stellar dishes in a super-chic setting. If you've ever wanted to sip a Negroni at a marble bar, eat authentic Roman gnocchi or a Neapolitan-style hand-pulled pizza, put your passport away. True Italian dining is only a Tube ride away.
