Beyoncé Absolutely Slays At The 2017 Grammys

The lead-up to this year's Grammy Awards was basically shaping up to be the Beyoncé awards. She was nominated for a whopping nine categories, including the coveted Album Of The Year accolade. Plus, she performed at tonight's event (yet again). So, we were certainly anticipating big things from Bey's fashion choices. And, given that she's currently expecting two more bundles of joy, we were also anxiously awaiting an epic maternity fashion moment. Well, Queen Bey did not disappoint. She didn't walk the red carpet, alas, but she appeared on stage in an ethereal golden gown by Peter Dundas, the former Roberto Cavalli creative director. It's the first look we've seen from Dundas' eponymous line, and what better way for him unveil his new, namesake brand than on Bey during her Grammys performance? The awe-inducing look was topped off with a huge gold headpiece, plus dramatic, billowing scarves. Leave it to Bey to perpetually raise the bar for both awards show dressing, and pregnancy style. Last year, she wore a frothy white number from designer Inbal Dror, and those bridal vibes we were feeling from that 2016 Grammys get-up weren't purely coincidental: It was actually a look from Dror's bridal collection. Wedding-ready getups at the Grammys are a common theme for Bey, in fact. In 2015, she wore a sparkly, cape-bedecked ensemble while performing. And back in 2014, she wore a lacy, sheer white Michael Costello look. Let us know what you think of Bey's latest Grammys look in the comments below.
