If you’ve been a true-blue fan of Girls, you’ll know that Marnie Michaels (played by Allison Williams) has stuck to her brunette roots the entire time. Williams even kept the colour the same off the set — so we rarely saw the actress without her signature shade. But as soon as the show was wrapped, she was ready to make a major change that would officially bid farewell to her character: She went platinum, debuting her new look on the cover of Allure.
Williams’ new blond hair proves that taking a beauty risk can certainly pay off. Her unrecognisable hair transformation is one for the books, and while it will take some getting used to, the Girls star has no regrets. “I like it!" she told Allure. "Especially this blonde — it feels like it is just a new twist on the same old me. It’s just hair! But it’s fun."
Aura Friedman, colorist at the Sally Hershberger Salon in NYC, helped ease Williams into the color by trying out a few different wigs first. "We were thinking about vintage movie stars, like Brigitte Bardot," Friedman told the publication. Finally, they settled on a dusty-rose tone and kept the roots darker. Williams posted the look to Instagram with the caption, “Here it is IRL. Still getting used to it, but I dig it. Thank you @auracolorist and @rebekahforecast for helping me say goodbye to Marnie — and to @allure for the nudge."
