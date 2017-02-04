Love Gin? Now You Can Go To Gin School

Earlier this week we gladly (and gratefully) reported that the UK has managed to avoid a gin crisis. Now we're equally pleased to pass on the news that Listoke Distillery in County Louth, Ireland has opened a gin school. That's right, an actual School of Gin. A class at Listoke Distillery's Gin School lasts for three hours, beginning with a tour and explanation of its gin-making equipment. Then things get practical: you'll learn about gin profiles and botanicals before creating your own signature blend, which obviously you can take home after class. Don't worry about working up a thirst while you study: Listoke Distillery promises that "refreshments and G&T's will be served throughout your class." A class costs €95 (£82) for one person, or €180 (£155) for two people. Further information is available on the Gin School website.
If you're not planning a trip to Ireland any time soon, London's Portobello Road Gin runs a "Ginstitute" where you can also create your own unique blend. Their gin-making experience costs £110 per person, and further information is available on the website. And if all this is making your mouth water, why not try one our favourite easy and creative gin and tonic recipes? Any time after 11am is acceptable, the Queen Mother is rumoured to have believed.
