27 Perfect Looks To Copy This February

For most, February is likely the coldest month of the year. Luckily, it's also the shortest. And while most days (i.e. the moments your alarm goes off and it's still dark outside) you're thinking of comfort and warmth over style, there's no reason you actually can't do both. With puffer coats, tracksuits, and other practical pieces currently trending in the style-sphere, it's easier than ever to dress according to the weather — and without having to compromise your aesthetic.