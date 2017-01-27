It's Friday, so it's not too early to raise a toast and – trust us – you'll want to once you've read on. London is to get its first ever festival dedicated solely to our favourite bubbly tipple.
Prosecco Springs will take place at Oval Space in Bethnal Green, east London, from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th May. The event will see prosecco producers from northern Italy congregate in the capital to host tastings and masterclasses. Italian food will also be served and paired with prosecco to a soundtrack of live music. Tickets for five-hour sessions at the event start at £35 a pop (boom boom!) and include a glass of the good stuff from each of the 10 producers. Pretty decent value for money, if you ask us. Italian dishes including bar snacks and small plates will be on hand to soak up some of the booze, along with sharing platters of antipasti, charcuterie and cheeses, plus a selection of small bowls and plates, including pasta, Italian snails, risotto with prosecco and more. Prosecco nerds can also pay a bit more to have expert sommeliers from the East London Wine School teach them about the grape-to-glass process, the different types of prosecco and how to pair it with food. The frenzy around prosecco refuses to die – despite there nearly being a shortage of the stuff last year. We thought teabags infused with the stuff were evidence that we'd reached peak prosecco, but it's a trend that just keeps on giving. Cheers!
