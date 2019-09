What Trump’s Latest Executive Order Means For Standing Rock

What are activists saying?

What's going to happen now?

Greenpeace executive director Annie Leonard condemned the decision and said the same activists that have stalled the projects will continue to fight against their advancement. "Keystone, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and fossil fuel infrastructure projects like them will only make billionaires richer and make the rest of us suffer," she said in a statement, according to NBC News. "We will resist this with all of our power and we will continue to build the future the world wants to see." Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, said his organization would continue fighting, just as they did when they led the protests against Keystone. "This is not a done deal," he said in a statement reported by The New York Times. "The last time around, TransCanada was so confident they literally mowed the strip where they planned to build the pipeline, before people power stopped them. People will mobilize again."Last week, protesters who have remained at Standing Rock after the December victory were asked to go home due to the hazardous weather conditions in the area. So instead of being on the ground, it's likely the Standing Rock Sioux will return to court. Even though Congress can't undo executive orders, the tribe can take legal action in an effort to block the pipeline. If necessary, they could carry the lawsuit all the way to the Supreme Court. In the case of the Keystone XL pipeline, it's unclear whether TransCanada will re-submit the application for the project. They had previously said they were interested in reviving the pipeline , but we have to wait and see what they will make of Trump's statement that there would be "negotiations."