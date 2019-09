Exclusive: Kendall & Kylie Eyewear Is Here — & It’s Good

Last March, Kylie Jenner offered a sneak peek of her forthcoming eyewear line with sis Kendall while celebrating the debut of their namesake clothing line with Nordstrom . Like most ventures the Kardashian-Jenner family pursues, the exact details (i.e.: launch date, pricing, available styles) were under wraps (how else do you create a social media storm of speculation?). Now, nearly a year later, we're finally catching a glimpse at what the KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear collection looks like — and we can buy it, too.