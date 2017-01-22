Exclusive: Kendall & Kylie Eyewear Is Here — & It’s Good

Last March, Kylie Jenner offered a sneak peek of her forthcoming eyewear line with sis Kendall while celebrating the debut of their namesake clothing line with Nordstrom. Like most ventures the Kardashian-Jenner family pursues, the exact details (i.e.: launch date, pricing, available styles) were under wraps (how else do you create a social media storm of speculation?). Now, nearly a year later, we're finally catching a glimpse at what the KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear collection looks like — and we can buy it, too.
On Monday, January 23, eight pieces from the offering will be available on Revolve.com, with prices ranging from £116-£176; the full collection will hit Nordstrom in early March. Naturally, the items are inspired by the girls' personal styles, with model off-duty aviators, thick-framed paparazzi shields, and coloured lenses you'd presumably wear to Coachella.
"Eyewear is such an important statement accessory," Kendall tells Refinery29. "For our spring 2017 sunglass collection, we wanted to go for a sleek and modern feel, using quality materials like black and white marbled acetate and mixed metals. I love the geometric design elements and unexpected lens colours we chose. Kylie and I wear all types of silhouettes so this line definitely has something for everyone.”
Kylie adds: “Sunglasses can really enhance a look. We wanted to put our spin on different frames in a direction that was edgy and sophisticated. We used a lot of matte black throughout the line and added our own abstract ‘K' detailing on the sides of some of our designs. It’s our signature stamp and really added a special detail to the eyewear.”
Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, it's impossible to deny the power of K. Click on for an exclusive look at the collection ahead.