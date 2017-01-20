Story from US News

The Internet Is Losing It Over Michelle Obama’s Reaction To Melania’s Gift

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Jim Watson/Getty Images.
The Obamas welcomed the Trumps to the White House this morning, as the tradition goes on Inauguration Day. But there was one unexpected guest: Tiffany. That is, a robin's-egg blue Tiffany's gift box, handed to Michelle by Melania. Doing her best Jackie O. impression in a Ralph Lauren suit, Melania exchanged pleasantries and cheek kisses with the outgoing FLOTUS — but Michelle looked like she wasn't sure where to put the gift. Eventually, President Obama took it and walked out of the frame. Watch the whole priceless interaction in the video below.
Twitter took the moment and ran with it, zooming in and focusing on Michelle's facial expression.
We're not even going to try and guess what she was thinking in that moment — no doubt welcoming the new president and preparing to leave the White House is overwhelming. But we would love to know what Melania picked out for the Obamas. Maybe something gilded for their new home?
