The Internet Is Losing It Over Michelle Obama’s Reaction To Melania’s Gift

The Obamas welcomed the Trumps to the White House this morning, as the tradition goes on Inauguration Day. But there was one unexpected guest: Tiffany. That is, a robin's-egg blue Tiffany's gift box, handed to Michelle by Melania. Doing her best Jackie O. impression in a Ralph Lauren suit, Melania exchanged pleasantries and cheek kisses with the outgoing FLOTUS — but Michelle looked like she wasn't sure where to put the gift. Eventually, President Obama took it and walked out of the frame. Watch the whole priceless interaction in the video below.
Future First Lady Melania Trump gives a gift to First Lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House. pic.twitter.com/05TzjXBeDf— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017
Twitter took the moment and ran with it, zooming in and focusing on Michelle's facial expression.
Advertisement
When Melania handed Michelle that Tiffany box...— Reggie Mitchell (@regmitch5) January 20, 2017
Michelle: "This girl really think we friends" ??? pic.twitter.com/gJnsodlu31
Soon to be ex-First Lady.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 20, 2017
Parting gift.
Yeah, she's not pleased. pic.twitter.com/cpbhAtmLkW
Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump's gift giving ability. pic.twitter.com/QxJzQGnQDa— Adam Johnson (@AdamJNBA) January 20, 2017
We're not even going to try and guess what she was thinking in that moment — no doubt welcoming the new president and preparing to leave the White House is overwhelming. But we would love to know what Melania picked out for the Obamas. Maybe something gilded for their new home?
Advertisement