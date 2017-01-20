Make America Livestream Again. The start of Donald Trump's presidency is also the beginning of Shia LaBeouf's four-year livestream. According to Vulture, LaBeouf will spend the next four years working on a performance art piece called HeWillNotDivideUs. LaBeouf is inviting the public to deliver the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" into a camera that has been mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. As his website makes clear, anyone is "allowed to repeat the phrase repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish." "In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism," LaBeouf explained. "Guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community." The camera will be filming 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 2020. Jaden Smith kicked things off at 9 a.m. on Inauguration Day by repeating the phrase over and over. This is not the first time LaBeouf has livestreamed in the name of art. Last year he filmed a 24-hour elevator trip in Oxford, England for a project called #ELEVATE. Before that he streamed #ALLMYMOVIES, in which he filmed himself watching, yes, all his movies, and #TOUCHMYSOUL, a call centre involving LaBeouf and his performance partners.
https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1— Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017
NOW LIVE
Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2
Advertisement