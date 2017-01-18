We're always keeping tabs on makeup trends and products (it's kind of our job), but it's especially fun to do so in January when new launches are exploding everywhere we turn and it feels like we've hit the reset button on our beauty look. That innovative eyeliner technique, that bold new lip trend — we're open to all of it.
We're finding inspiration everywhere we look. Specifically, though, the red carpet is always a sure bet. In just the first couple weeks of 2017, we have seen a bevy of gorgeous looks on our favourite celebs. Like Solange's edgy white-liner look. And Margot Robbie's smoked-out lashline. And Diane Kruger's metallic blue shadow. We could go on...and we will, ahead.
Click through to see our favourite looks of late — and a few products to help you achieve them.