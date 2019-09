At first, Nikkie's video might look like any other makeup tutorial, but it had a deeper purpose. "I feel like... lately, it's almost a crime to love doing your makeup... Because, nowadays, when you say you love makeup, you either do it because you want to look good for boys, you do it because you're insecure, or you do it because you don't love yourself," she said in the video . "I just want people to know that makeup is fun... There are no rules to makeup. It's there for days when you just wanna look hella good."