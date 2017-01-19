Last year, beauty blogger NikkieTutorials posted a video called "The Power Of Makeup." The idea was simple: she'd do glam makeup on half of her face, while leaving the other half bare. Unbeknownst to her, the video would go on to garner over 34 million views — and inspire many more conversations.
At first, Nikkie's video might look like any other makeup tutorial, but it had a deeper purpose. "I feel like... lately, it's almost a crime to love doing your makeup... Because, nowadays, when you say you love makeup, you either do it because you want to look good for boys, you do it because you're insecure, or you do it because you don't love yourself," she said in the video. "I just want people to know that makeup is fun... There are no rules to makeup. It's there for days when you just wanna look hella good."
With that in mind, check out nine major beauty influencers with and without their signature makeup, ahead. It's not about comparing the two, it's about celebrating makeup for what it is: empowering, exciting, and most of all: fun.