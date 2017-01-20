Natasha Corrett From Honestly Healthy Responds To BBC Horizon Clean Eating Documentary

In light of the Horizon documentary this evening on the BBC I wanted to have a chance to put my view across without it being edited in a way that couldn't be misinterpreted or spun by anyone like before. 'Clean Eating' has always meant to me to be ingredients in their most natural state. Unfortunately the phrase has been commercialised and therefore misrepresented to become a meaning that no one ever set out to create. 7 years ago when Vicki and I created Honestly Healthy, Dr Robert Young was one of several practitioners that we looked at to draw inspiration from to create a balanced eating ethos. It was his book, the PH Miracle, which we read and from which we drew SOME inspiration which within time amongst other influences, helped us to form our brand. What made sense to us was eating more plant based, unprocessed and unrefined foods on a regular basis which could in turn improve your day to day health - it certainly did mine. By no means is his (Dr Young) plan a basis for our brand, nor did we send him the proofs of our first book or were we students of his as he has claimed in this programe. He has made several serious health claims of curing cancer through this approach and extreme practices and food choices which I have never agreed with. From day one the recipes that I created have never been restrictive or as extreme as he advocates. My philosophy has always been moderation and balance, there are no labels, diets or detoxes, it’s about making long-term, positive lifestyle choices to make you feel your best. This means never telling yourself you can’t have something. I haven’t seen the documentary so I shall be watching first hand tonight however I hope that we can draw some positivity from it. The thing that I find scary about this industry is the amount of insufficiently qualified people who can give advice so freely. Its important to me that all of you who have been on this journey with me trust what is written on my platforms that's why I’ve always sort professionals at the top of their fields. I’m a chef with a big passion to inspire people to cook from scratch so they can feel their best. It's a simple as that. X

