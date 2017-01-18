19 Black Women Who Broke Beauty Boundaries & Made History

The beauty industry has made a lot of progress over the years thanks to the tireless work of women of color. Doors flew open when Madam C.J. Walker invented her hair-care line for curls over a century ago. Endless styling possibilities emerged after Lyda Newman introduced a more efficient, synthetic hair brush in 1898 and Theora Stephens patented the modern-day curling iron in 1980. Old-school mindsets shifted when, in 1974, Beverly Johnson graced the cover of American Vogue. More recently, young girls were inspired when Lupita Nyong’o was named Lancôme’s very first Black beauty ambassador.