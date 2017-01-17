Is there something that makes a female superhero versus a male superhero? Aside from the fact that they’re just different genders? SA: " I don’t think that really it’s about male versus female in character development. It’s really more about their origin and their stories, and what makes them unique — who they are as individuals. I think that’s really what makes a strong character, and what we like to do at Marvel is show both sides of the arrow. Show them as that super-powered being and that civilian who is trying to sort of go through the world just like the rest of us. That’s really what our readers connect with: The ordinary and the extraordinary, and how to balance that duality in everyday life. So for us, we never try to think of the characters as ‘Oh, this is a woman and so we’re going to tell a particular type of story about them.’ I think that sort of weakens it." MS: “But there is something radical just about telling a woman’s story as heroic. So, for the things that are women-specific, it’s a radical act to just treat a woman like a regular old hero sometimes, and to acknowledge those particularly female details of their life. There is one arc for Jessica Drew that she is pregnant and in maternity spandex on the cover of Spiderwoman — its nuts! Having been — not in spandex hopefully ever in my life — but in maternity clothes before, you feel like the biggest mess in the universe. So, to see that celebrated on a number one cover for Spiderwoman is crazy. So, I do think there is something sort of inherent radical in acknowledging that these bad asses are women, and I kind of love that." SA: “Just to add to that, I will say like when crafting a female superhero traditionally there’s this tendency to make this character that is strong and powerful also to be a bitch. We try to show all the different layers of a character and, yes ,they can be tough,and sometimes they can say bitchy things — like we all can. ” I was reading up on Mighty Captain Marvel before this interview and I saw a lot of like, ‘Oh she’s kind of like the female Iron Man,’ or ‘Oh she’s like the female this.’ How do you get passed being the female "something"? SA: “You have to understand Carol Danvers has existed at Marvel for the last forty years at least, almost fifty years. So she is one of the sort of quintessential Marvel heroes period, female or not. I think she’s gotten a lot more mass media exposure in the last two years, and I think the current iteration of her in the new uniform rather and the mantle of Captain Marvel has definitely elevated her. I will say so many new fans have come into Marvel comics specifically through Captain Marvel because of what she represents, because of what she looks like. I don’t think people will make comparisons with Iron Man or Captain America within the next even year or so, unless it's to say she could beat the crap out of them.” MS: “The beauty of how Captain Marvel looks, is she looks like she could kick anyone’s ass. That is a radical thing, for a girl hero to look as strong as she actually is. But Carol also has a really distinct personality — she’s really funny. That’s actually my favorite thing about her, and so she has like her own personality in a way that Tony Stark and Captain America, neither of those guys do. I think the more exposure she gets the more people will see that about her is she’s rough and tough and also freaking hilarious.”