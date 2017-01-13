Everyone knows that Hollywood stylists use wigs and extensions on their clients. They're fast, easy, and allow stars to change or enhance their look without the commitment of a cut. But here's something you might not have noticed: many celebs are wearing the exact same ones.
Prime example: Kim K., Shay Mitchell, Jourdan Dunn, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and many more share the ultra-talented hairstylist Christopher Appleton. When he arrives on set, he brings trunks on trunks of hair pieces — and many of those hair pieces presumably get recycled between clients. (Hygienically, of course.)
"I’m not necessarily going to cut my hair or dye it to look like this, but I’ll play around with a wig and wear it for a couple hours," Shay Mitchell told Refinery29. "Christopher has hundreds [of wigs], so when we work together, I get to use whatever wigs he brings."
And it makes sense: Fake hair is very expensive, so just like celebs borrow designer dresses and jewellery for a night, we can only assume they also borrow hair. Then, once they're done with it, it's on to the next head. Don't believe us? Check out the evidence, ahead.