These Flat Wine Bottles Will Change Your Life

If you're already planning your first sip of alcohol after dry January, boy, do we have some good news for you. Flat wine bottles now exist and they're about to make it a whole lot easier to receive your favourite red or white through the post. The 750ml flat bottles were created by mail-order subscription service Garçon Wines and are made from tough plastic and also come in a cardboard box to avoid breaking all over your doormat. "What if the postman delivered happiness?," the company asks on its website, which seems relevant at this time of year. Never again will we have to forgo our evening glass because your wine subscription has been sent to a delivery office a hundred miles away, hallelujah! Joe Revell, founder of Garçon Wines, said the idea hit him while listening to a friend complaining about missing wine deliveries when he wasn't at home, The Telegraph reported. "No more missed deliveries, no more depot-collection cards, no more waiting around for couriers and no more heading out to the supermarket late at night next time you feel like wine.” The service will launch in February and subscriptions begin at £10 a month. Sign us up!
