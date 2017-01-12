Lush’s Valentine’s Day Lineup Will Make You Fall In L-O-V-E

We love ourselves a good holiday. Whether it's Halloween, Thanksgiving, or New Year's, each one is filled with self-indulgence — and the inevitable post-day-off slump. But there’s one festive day in particular that's less about the party, and more about the love: Valentine’s Day. And in the beauty world, one of the best parts about it is the themed gift you can give yourself — or you know, your partner, if you so choose. The first place we look, every single year, is Lush.
The bath and body company always brings its A-game for the holidays — bringing you shower gel and bath bomb galore. But this limited-edition collection takes V-Day to whole new, pink levels. The lineup isn't just heart-shaped, candy-inspired, and everything else we love about the romantic day, but it also all smells sweet as can be.
Click ahead to check out every Valentine’s Day product and get ready to treat yo'self for months to come.