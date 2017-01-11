Dominique Ansel Has Yet Another Outrageous Dessert We Would Line Up To Try

Dominique Ansel is a dessert genius. There's no denying this. Ansel has been responsible for some of the most outrageous and popular viral sweet treats over the past few years. His creations are not just delicious, they're also beautiful, and seem to blur the line between food and art. He's the reason hundreds of people have spent countless hours in line for the mere chance to have a cronut on their Instagram feeds and, more importantly, in their bellies.
You'd think that after creating just one viral dessert, you'd pat yourself on the back and be satisfied for the rest of your career, but Ansel hasn't taken that approach. It seems that every few months he churns out yet another new trendy treat that gets up excited all over again. With Ansel releasing new creative confections so frequently, it might be challenging to keep up. Here, we've got you covered. Take a look ahead for a list of the most enticing and amazing treats to come out of Dominique Ansel's kitchen.