Debbie Reynolds’ Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Death certificates have been released for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died one day apart in late December. CNN reports that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cites the cause of death for Reynolds, who died on December 28 at age 84, as a stroke, formally listed as an "intracerebral haemorrhage." Meanwhile, Fisher, who died December 27 at age 60, suffered cardiac arrest. Her cause of death was listed as "deferred," however, meaning that more tests must be conducted before the exact cause can be pinpointed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, toxicology reports are typically ordered in "deferred" cases. As such, an official cause of death may not be determined for several weeks. The Star Wars actress and acclaimed writer went into cardiac arrest during a December 23 flight from London to Los Angeles. She was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre upon landing, and died there four days later. Reynolds, her mother and a Hollywood legend in her own right, died one day later, with many speculating that a "broken heart" was to blame.
Advertisement