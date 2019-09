After alluding to Donald Trump in her acceptance speech for Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at Sunday night's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep became the president-elect's latest target . Later that night, Trump tweeted that the actress was a "Hillary flunky who lost big" and "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." Many celebrities, however, disagreed.

Elizabeth Banks and Judd Apatow applauded Meryl's speech.