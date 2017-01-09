Story from Entertainment News

Celebrities Support Meryl Streep In The Wake Of Trump’s Criticism

Suzannah Weiss
After alluding to Donald Trump in her acceptance speech for Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at Sunday night's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep became the president-elect's latest target. Later that night, Trump tweeted that the actress was a "Hillary flunky who lost big" and "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." Many celebrities, however, disagreed.

Elizabeth Banks and Judd Apatow applauded Meryl's speech.
Rachel Dratch defended her talent.
George Takei slammed Trump for lashing out against her.
Billy Eichner, on the other hand, felt Streep's detractors were focused on the wrong issue.
In her speech, Streep lamented "that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back." "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it," she said. "I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series