After alluding to Donald Trump in her acceptance speech for Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at Sunday night's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep became the president-elect's latest target. Later that night, Trump tweeted that the actress was a "Hillary flunky who lost big" and "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." Many celebrities, however, disagreed.
Elizabeth Banks and Judd Apatow applauded Meryl's speech.
#MerylStreep tonight ? thank you for defending us and "take your broken heart, make it into art" ❤️— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017
We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump.— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017
Rachel Dratch defended her talent.
Anyone who calls #Meryl "overrated" is unfit to serve.— Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 9, 2017
George Takei slammed Trump for lashing out against her.
It doesn't matter what Trump thinks of Meryl. What matters is he's ignoring American intelligence agencies, which is a threat to our...— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
...nat'l security, pushing a racist to be Attorney General & Congress sidestepping standard ethics reviews of cabinet members. FOCUS ON THAT— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
In her speech, Streep lamented "that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back." "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it," she said. "I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."
