What Donald Trump Has Actually Said About Abortion

We're just a few short weeks away from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in the United States. Already, the Republican Party plans to repeal Obamacare, and Paul Ryan announced on Thursday that the repeal includes defunding Planned Parenthood. While Planned Parenthood provides crucial women's healthcare well beyond abortion (only 3% of Planned Parenthood's services are abortion services), abortion is a sticking point for many pro-lifers wishing to defund the organisation, and the Hyde Amendment already ensures that federal funds cannot be used for abortion care. Because of this, and Trump's desire to appoint pro-life Supreme Court Justices, the fate of safe, legal abortion access is more uncertain than ever. To prepare for what's ahead, we took a look back at Trump's evolving position on abortion over the years. While the president-elect was emphatically pro-choice in an interview on Meet The Press in 1999 ("I'm very pro-choice. I hate the concept of abortion. I hate it. I hate everything it stands for. I cringe when I listen to people debate the subject. But, you still, I just believe in choice."), he spent much of the next 15 or so years backtracking more and more from that statement.