As the inauguration nears, President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama are planning their farewell tour. Barack has his farewell address, and Michelle will go on a talk show one last time. The final Obama State Dinner featured Mario Batali and Lady Gaga, and now his final party's guest list will blow that away.
The Washington Post had the down-low on exactly who would be attending. Beyoncé and husband Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Usher, and Eddie Vedder will headline the affair. But the second line is just as good. Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Bradley Cooper, J.J. Abrams, and Star Wars creator George Lucas will also join. Chance the Rapper was very proud to have been invited as well. He tweeted his excitement yesterday.
Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 5, 2017
We don't know when the party will be held, but we can assume that if precedent holds, the Obamas will foot the bill.
