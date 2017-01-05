If you had told us last year that the rainbow trend would be replaced by unicorns, we probably would have laughed. But, now it's 2017 and there have been unicorn cakes, bark, hot chocolate, and more. We even declared a latte "peak unicorn" earlier this week. If we're splitting (unicorn) hairs though, these macarons probably take the cake. They are absolutely adorable. The only problem is eating one would almost feel wrong. I mean just look at those cute little faces. If painted-on eyelashes and rosy cheeks won't keep you from dessert, more power to you. These are available at Mac Lab Bakery in Duluth, Georgia. If that's too far a trek, Popsugar points out they wouldn't be too difficult to recreate. Plus, other bakeries will surely follow in Mac Lab's magical footsteps. In the meantime, we'll be waiting patiently to see where the unicorn trend lands next. We're guessing (okay, maybe secretly hoping for?) cocktails!
