Is there a makeup product more beloved than lipstick? Some people have their signature colour that they swipe on day after day, while others keep a bevy of shades on heavy rotation. If you're part of the latter camp, you're likely constantly searching for the next "it" colour you'll wear down to the nub. (And then scrape out its secret compartment, too.)
Well, a new year brings fresh new trends, and 2017's batch is looking extra special. From pink pigments to glossy textures, there'a a whole lot to love about these tubes. Ahead, find some of the prettiest lipstick trends we'll be wearing in 2017. You might want to start adding them to your holiday list ASAP.