This Hidden-Rainbow Eyeliner Is Better Than Glitter

Here's why it wowed us: While the full rainbow look you'll see ahead is certainly Instagrammable on its own, it also hides a special secret. When the eyes are open, the shadowed look appears to be a typical colourful smoky eye with a few graduated shades. But when the model's eyes are closed, the rainbow design is fully revealed. Call it rainbow hide-liner. Or think of it as a less permanent take on the hidden rainbow-hair trend.