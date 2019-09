We may already have an idea of the trends we're ready to leave behind in 2016, but what about those that will dominate our closets come 2017? We may not have the final tally yet, but our online habits so far this year are pretty telling in terms of what garments are likely to blow up in the coming months. At least, that's what we've learned from the Pinterest 100 , the site's annual trend report. Based on recent increases in saved pins, its Insights team narrowed down 10 billion fashion ideas into the top 10 trends it's betting will be huge next year.