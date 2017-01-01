Tattoos are one of those unique beauty categories that marry artistry, cultural significance, technique, and sentimental meaning. So, naturally, there’s a lot more to body ink than the coolest new looks to hit Instagram or the red carpet. However, that doesn't mean the industry is free of trends – far from it. And these trends are different in every part of the world.
We sought to discover what designs people are etching on their bodies – from Toronto to Thailand. Click ahead to see work from some of the world’s most regarded artists – and the ink they've been offering up this past year. But beware: If you didn't want to get a tattoo before, you'll definitely be convinced this time. (And maybe you’ll even get a vacation out of it.)