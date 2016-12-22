For most people considering a major hair colour change, the “should I or shouldn’t I?” internal struggle is very real. For celebrities, on the other hand, the decision is pretty much a no-brainer.



With the best colourists in the biz at your disposal, an impulsive shift from blonde to red to black and back again is just that much less daunting – so why not take advantage? Whether it’s for a photoshoot, an upcoming role, or just because they want to, celeb colour switch-ups are par for the course.



Take, for example, Jennifer Lawrence, who’s gone from brown to platinum and hit every shade in between. Or Lucy Hale, the undisputed queen of the hair-colour rainbow – she makes it look easy. And while we may not be able to steal, say, Dakota Johnson’s colourist’s digits, their looks provide plenty of inspiration for our trips to the salon, too. What’s more, their transformations also provide a kind of visual index that shows what a huge difference a little dye can make. Click through for proof.

