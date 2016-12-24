The Obamas' Final Christmas Message Shows They Are The Perfect Couple

Barack and Michelle Obama just gave their last annual Christmas Weekly Address, and it reminds us of everything we'll miss about their time as President and First Lady.
It starts off with a clip of their very first address, where Barack has a giggle fit and Michelle repeatedly tells him to "pull it together."
Then, they reminisce on Obama's presidency. "Barack has treated the American people to countless bad jokes," says Michelle. So, just to prove her point, he adds that "a few got a frosty reception." But then, they get more serious.
President Obama says that Christmas inspires him to strive toward "boundless love, compassion, and hope."
The First Lady echoes that sentiment, saying that their religion values "the idea that we are our brothers' keeper and our sisters' keeper, that we should treat others as we would want to be treated, that we care for the sick, feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from or how they practice their faith."
"Those are values that help guide not just my family's Christian faith but that of Jewish Americans and Muslim Americans, non-believers and Americans of all backgrounds," adds the President. "As we look forward to the new year, let's resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share."
But, of course, it wasn't over until they wished us happy holidays from Bo and Sunny.
