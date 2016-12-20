Remember when Chicken Soup for the Soul was the go-to book for warm fuzzies when you were seeking readable solace? In 2016, we've got plenty of other good inspirational options. But perhaps the best is yet to come.
Pantsuit Nation, the popular Facebook group that began as an online support forum for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and has become its own footnote movement, will soon make the leap from online to IRL — in book form.
According to The New York Times, Pantsuit Nation founder Libby Chamberlain will publish a book of the same name with Flatiron Books. The release is reportedly set for May 9.
"There are many ways to share stories, and we’ve seen how powerful they can be when simply scrolled through on a Facebook feed," Chamberlain shared in a post on the Pantsuit Nation page December 19. "But I also know that many of us, dare I say most of us, have had moments of profound inspiration and connection while holding a book in our hands."
"As many of you have commented, the stories of Pantsuit Nation are worthy of a book," she went on. "The kind of book that will inspire and connect people. I’m so proud to be starting the process of bringing that beautiful idea to life."
Chamberlain told the Times that when she kicked off Pantsuit Nation on October 20 of this year, her original goal was to "reclaim the pantsuit as something empowering and revolutionary." It quickly took on a life of its own as group members from all walks of life began sharing their stories with one another, via posts and comment threads. Pantsuit Nation has since begun to function as a community for progressives in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory — a place to vent, inspire, share, and further the dialog about both the present moment and months and years to come.
At time of publishing, Pantsuit Nation boasted nearly four million members. If each and every one purchases the book edition in spring, it won't just be an iconic Facebook group, but also a smash hit publishing story. Who said the heyday of the printed word was behind us?
Pantsuit Nation, the popular Facebook group that began as an online support forum for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and has become its own footnote movement, will soon make the leap from online to IRL — in book form.
According to The New York Times, Pantsuit Nation founder Libby Chamberlain will publish a book of the same name with Flatiron Books. The release is reportedly set for May 9.
"There are many ways to share stories, and we’ve seen how powerful they can be when simply scrolled through on a Facebook feed," Chamberlain shared in a post on the Pantsuit Nation page December 19. "But I also know that many of us, dare I say most of us, have had moments of profound inspiration and connection while holding a book in our hands."
"As many of you have commented, the stories of Pantsuit Nation are worthy of a book," she went on. "The kind of book that will inspire and connect people. I’m so proud to be starting the process of bringing that beautiful idea to life."
Chamberlain told the Times that when she kicked off Pantsuit Nation on October 20 of this year, her original goal was to "reclaim the pantsuit as something empowering and revolutionary." It quickly took on a life of its own as group members from all walks of life began sharing their stories with one another, via posts and comment threads. Pantsuit Nation has since begun to function as a community for progressives in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory — a place to vent, inspire, share, and further the dialog about both the present moment and months and years to come.
At time of publishing, Pantsuit Nation boasted nearly four million members. If each and every one purchases the book edition in spring, it won't just be an iconic Facebook group, but also a smash hit publishing story. Who said the heyday of the printed word was behind us?
Advertisement