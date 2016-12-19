Last February, Facebook brought laughter, love, tears, anger, and surprise to posts with the introduction of emoji reactions. At last, we could do far more than just Like a message. Now, your news feed is getting another huge update.
Starting tomorrow, Android users around the world will be able to add colour backgrounds to text-only posts. Other than the standard white, the palette includes yellow, an orangey-red, magenta, a greenish-blue, deep-blue, purple, and grey-black. To use one, just click on the message box, choose your colour, type your text, and post as usual.
While the feature is only available for Android right now, iOS users will still be able to see the colourful posts on their news feed and the tool will roll out to iOS and desktops in coming months.
See? 2017 is looking brighter already.
