You've likely seen L.A. hairstylist Sal Salcedo's work before. In fact, there's a good chance you've double-tapped and pinned it, too. Over the past year, Salcedo has become one of the top stylists behind L.A.'s coolest hair looks, creating styles that are both wearable and edgy, on-trend and timeless. And — this is a big one — they're always easy to style.
Salcedo's quick to explain that he has no interest in following the trends — or pushing his clients into looks that don't suit their hair. "I want to change the way people look at hair, so that they can embrace what they have," he says. "My inspiration comes from the need to not follow rules; I want to be the one that brings about new ideas. In my mind, anything and everything is possible."
Naturally, his résumé reads like a who's who of the L.A. hair scene: He worked at Sally Hershberger before heading to Ramirez|Tran; now, he can be found at Benjamin Arts District, the first high-end salon in the city's coolest new burgeoning neighbourhood.
We recently spent the day with Salcedo and six of his clients at Benjamin Arts District. Ahead, you'll see the cuts he loves right now, including what to ask for and how to style it, plus unique tips and tricks that'll go a long way toward making your own hair 10 times radder.
