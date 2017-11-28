Planning a trip to the hairdresser but have no idea what to ask for? Love your style already but just want a tiny refresh? Look no further.
While 2016's most popular looks were all about throwback styles — like the high-top fade and the Gatsby bob — next year, we're looking to the future. According to celebrity hairstylist and creator of Ouai hair care Jen Atkin and Tresemmé stylist Jeanie Syfu, 2017 is about making subtle tweaks to what you've already got. This is the year to go for those layers or test-drive some eye-grazing bangs — which is perfect for those out there who are afraid of a major chop.
Looking for inspiration? You've come to the right place. Ahead, find a few hair trends you'll totally dig for 2017. Better start booking your appointments now...