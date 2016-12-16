Every year, the supermarkets seem to be upping their festive crisp game – we've already had Prosecco crisps, bucks fizz crisps, and gin and tonic crisps. Now the Co-Op has started selling bags of Christmas Dinner crisps. Yes, really.
What makes them especially exciting is the fact each bag contains an array of different flavours. As you delve inside, you'll pick up a random assortment of turkey and gravy crisps, carrot crisps, maple parsnip crisps, and even Brussels sprouts crisps.
If you can't stand sprouts, don't worry: Metro reports that the Brussels sprouts crisps are actually flavoured and coloured with spinach. Even better: there's no turkey in the turkey and gravy crisps, so if you're veggie or vegan, this could be a fun way to have a taste of a traditional Christmas dinner.
So far, they seem to be going down pretty well on Twitter.
What makes them especially exciting is the fact each bag contains an array of different flavours. As you delve inside, you'll pick up a random assortment of turkey and gravy crisps, carrot crisps, maple parsnip crisps, and even Brussels sprouts crisps.
If you can't stand sprouts, don't worry: Metro reports that the Brussels sprouts crisps are actually flavoured and coloured with spinach. Even better: there's no turkey in the turkey and gravy crisps, so if you're veggie or vegan, this could be a fun way to have a taste of a traditional Christmas dinner.
So far, they seem to be going down pretty well on Twitter.
Interesting! Christmas Dinner Crisps... mixed flavours & yes, the green ones are sprout flavour! Thanks @coopukfood pic.twitter.com/1uGGehPItW— Ryan Gearing (@TommiesGuides) December 11, 2016
@mycoopfood new line to try today! 🎄🎄🎄 #Christmas #dinner #xmas #crisps pic.twitter.com/Iclc9u5Uhs— Chris Watson (@watstofferson) November 22, 2016
#Christmas dinner flavoured crisps from the co-op. That should save a lot of time and fuss on the big day-sorted! pic.twitter.com/CJLy9ylZJ4— denboy (@Inforder) December 13, 2016
If this still isn't enough novelty festive food for you, another supermarket has started selling Prosecco teabags, which are actually alcohol-free. Whatever next?
Advertisement